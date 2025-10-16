TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Comparing Employee Metrics—Q2 Attrition Rate To Headcount Ratio
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: In terms of total headcount, TCS is the only company which reported a sharp drop in the workforce when compared to the quarter ended June 30.
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: India's top four biggest information technology (IT) services companies have announced their July-Sept. quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) reporting their latest attrition rates and current total employee headcount ratios. The employee metrics of the big four IT firms also include management's commentary on wage hikes and hiring plans by the IT majors in the coming quarters of FY26.
Amid the current global headwinds arising from US tariffs and the H1-B visa fee hike, the revenues of Indian IT companies have taken a hit due to the medium-term uncertainties. Outlook on profit has been subdued in the last one year due to softer client demand and slim supply volumes. However, most D-Street analysts expect a recovery from the end of the Sept. quarter or towards the beginning of the third quarter onwards.
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Comparing attrition rate, employee headcount
In terms of the 12-month voluntary attrition rate reported by the big four IT giants, Tata Consultancy Services is the only firm which reported a rise in attrition rate in the Sept. quarter of FY26, compared to the preceding June quarter.
The other three IT companies have reported a drop in their attrition rates. The attrition rate measures the rate at which employees leave a company over a period of time. A lower rate is generally considered healthy for a company.
In terms of total headcount, again TCS is the only company which reported a sharp drop in the workforce when compared to the quarter ended June 30. The other three IT services firms reported a rise in the total headcount.