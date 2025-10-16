Q2 Results Live: Nestle India Revenue Beats Estimates; Infosys, Wipro, Eternal, Jio Finance In Focus

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: Nestle India Revenue Beats Estimates; Infosys, Wipro, Eternal, Jio Finance In Focus
Major companies announcing their second-quarter results today include Wipro, Infosys, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Jio Financial Services, and Nestle India, among others.

16 Oct 2025, 12:43 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several major IT companies including Wipro and Infosys will report their Q2 earnings today. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Q2 Results Live: Indian Overseas Bank Shares Down

Q2 Results Live: Indian Overseas Bank Profit Jumps

Indian Overseas Bank Q2FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Net Profit up 57.8% at Rs 1,226 crore versus Rs 777 crore

  • Net Interest Income up 20.6% at Rs 3,059 crore versus Rs 2,537 crore

  • Operating Profit up 12.8% at Rs 2,400 crore versus Rs 2,128 crore

  • Provisions down 41.3% at Rs 672 crore versus Rs 1,146 crore

  • Provisions down 20.3% at Rs 672 crore versus Rs 844 crore (QoQ)

  • Gross NPA at 1.83% versus 1.97% (QoQ)

  • Net NPA at 0.28% versus 0.32% (QoQ)


Q2 Results Live: Nestle India On GST Cut Impact

"The recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India is a positive step for consumers. It is expected to stimulate consumption, drive affordability and contribute to the overall growth of the FMCG sector and the economy. We have been working closely with our partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, to pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates, across our product groups to our consumers."

Source: Nestle Q2 statement


Q2 Results Live: Nestle India's Commodity Outlook

  • Milk prices are expected to soften after the festive season, coinciding with the onset of the flush season.

  • Coffee prices are anticipated to stabilize and may decrease as the upcoming crops in Vietnam and India appear to be normal.

  • The global supply and demand for cocoa are projected to balance, primarily due to a correction in demand over the past two years.

  • Edible oil prices are expected to remain firm and may rise further due to a tight supply and demand at the global level.


Q2 Results Live: Nestle India Business Performance

  • Total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 10.9% and 10.8% year-on-year, respectively.

  • Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume, leading to double-digit income growth.

  • Domestic sales reached Rs 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter.

  • The Confectionery, Powdered and Liquid Beverages, Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids product groups grew at a strong double-digit rate, driven by significant underlying volume growth.









