TCS Q2 Attrition Rises To 13.3%, Headcount Falls By 3%

The company said roughly 1% of its workforce, about 6,000 employees, left as part of a restructuring initiative. Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal called claims of higher layoffs “extremely exaggerated” and urged that such reports be ignored.

Kunnumal on Thursday said, "As we speak today, we are close to 1% of people, that we have released in mid and senior level, whom we could not redeploy in the right role." Asked if 1% translated into 6,000 people only, Kunnumal said, "yes, right at the mid and senior level segment."

The IT workers’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate confirmed the closing headcount at 593,314 for Q2, noting a drop of 19,755 from the previous quarter.