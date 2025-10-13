HCLTech Q2 Results: Profit Rises 10%, Attrition Eases To 12.6%

HCL Technologies reported a attrition rate of 12.6% for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal. The attrition figure is lower in compariosn to the 12.9% in the year-ago period and 12.8% in the preceding quarter.

The IT major's net addition of employees stood at 3,489 during the quarter.

The attrition rate measures the rate at which employees leave a company over a period of time. A lower rate is generally considered healthy for a company.

HCLTech added 5,196 freshers during the quarter, bringing the total headcount to 2.27 lakh. The IT firm had added 2,932 freshers in the year ago period, and 1,984 in the previous quarter.

The company's percentage of women employees was at 29.3% during the quarter ended September, higher from 28.8% in the year-ago quarter.