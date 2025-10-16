Infosys Q2 Attrition Rate At 14.3%, Headcount Increases By Over 8,000 Employees

Infosys announced its July-Sept quarter results of current fiscal (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Oct. 16, reporting a marginal drop in attrition rate to 14.3%, compared to 14.4% in the preceding June quarter of FY26. India's second-largest information technology (IT) services giant's total headcount stood at 3.23 lakh employees.

The attrition rate measures the rate at which employees leave a company over a period of time. A lower rate is generally considered healthy for a company. According to Infosys' regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the total employee headcount rose by 8,203 to 331,991 employees in Q2FY26 compared to the first quarter.