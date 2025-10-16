Infosys Declares Rs 23 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Infosys Ltd. declared on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.

The company may disburse up to Rs 9,554 crore in dividend payments to the elligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.

The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 7.