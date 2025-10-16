Infosys Declares Rs 23 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
Infosys will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 7.
Infosys Ltd. declared on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.
The company may disburse up to Rs 9,554 crore in dividend payments to the elligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.
The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 7.
Infosys Q2 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 5.2% to Rs 44,490 crore versus Rs 42,279 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,008 crore).
Profit up 6% to Rs 7,364 crore versus Rs 6,921 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,222 crore).
EBIT rises 6% to Rs 9,353 crore versus Rs 8,803 crore (Estimate: Rs 9,338 crore).
EBIT margin at 21% versus 20.82% (Estimate: 21.21%).
Shares of Infosys closed 0.20% lower at Rs 1,471.5 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.03% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 23.36% in the last 12 months and 21.73% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 36 have a 'buy' rating on the stock,13 recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 15.9%
Infosys Guidance
The IT firm announced its new guidance, reproting that it anticipates its revenue for the fiscal ending March 2026 to be around 1-3%, as compared to the previous forecast of 0-3%, according to its statement to the exchanges.