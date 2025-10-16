Infosys Q2 Results: Profit Up 6%, FY26 Guidance Revised

Infosys reported large deal total contract value at $3.1 billion for the September quarter, down from $3.8 billion in the previous quarter. The net new deals accounted for 67% of the total TCV.

"Strong deal wins, with 67% net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients’ priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment," CEO Salil Parekh said in a statement.

The revenue growth in constant currency grew by 2.9% year-on-year and 2.2% quarter-on-quarter.