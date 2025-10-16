Business NewsEarningsInfosys Q2 Results: Profit Up 6%, FY26 Guidance Revised
Infosys Q2 Results: Profit Up 6%, FY26 Guidance Revised

Infosys' revenue rose 5.2% to Rs 44,490 crore in the three months ended September.

16 Oct 2025, 05:20 PM IST i
Infosys' shares have fallen 23.26% in the last 12 months and 21.73% year-to-date. (Source: Vivek Amare/NDTV Profit)
Infosys Ltd.'s profit for the July-September period rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,364 crore, beating analysts' expectations.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based largest IT services firm rose 5.2% over previous quarter to Rs 44,490 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 44,008-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Infosys Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rises 5.2% to Rs 44,490 crore versus Rs 42,279 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,008 crore).

  • Profit up 6% to Rs 7,364 crore versus Rs 6,921 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,222 crore).

  • EBIT rises 6% to Rs 9,353 crore versus Rs 8,803 crore (Estimate: Rs 9,338 crore).

  • EBIT margin at 21% versus 20.82% (Estimate: 21.21%).

FY26 Guidance Raised

The information technology company now expects its revenue for the financial year ending March 2026 to rise by around 1-3%, as compared to the previous forecast of 0-3% growth.

However, the margin guidance has been retained at 20–22%.

Large Deal Contracts

Infosys reported large deal total contract value at $3.1 billion for the September quarter, down from $3.8 billion in the previous quarter. The net new deals accounted for 67% of the total TCV.

"Strong deal wins, with 67% net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients’ priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment," CEO Salil Parekh said in a statement.

The revenue growth in constant currency grew by 2.9% year-on-year and 2.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Attrition And Headcount

Employee attrition fell marginally to 14.3% in the September quarter, down from 14.4% in the June quarter. Total headcount stood at 3.32 lakh as of September 2025 with 39.5% women employees.

Infosys Share Price Today

The quarterly earnings were shared after the market hours. The stock settled 0.22% lower at Rs 1,471.50 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.03% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Notably, Infosys' shares have fallen 23.26% in the last 12 months and 21.73% year-to-date.

Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,705.68 implies an upside of 15.9%.

