TCS Q2 Results: TCV To Dividend—Five Key Highlights From India's Top IT Major's Sept Quarter Scorecard

TCS Q2 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its July-Sept. quarter results for fiscal 2025-25 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Oct. 9, reporting a drop of 5.4% in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore, compared to Rs 12,760 crore in the preceding April-June quarter of FY26. The drop in net profit came despite an uptick in the topline growth during the quarter.

“I am pleased with our strong Q2 performance. We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, TCS.

"Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation,” he said.