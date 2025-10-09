TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates
TCS is likely to clock a decline in net profit at Rs 12,568 crore and a near 3% rise in revenue to Rs 63,437 crore for the quarter ending September
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and GM Breweries Ltd. are among the top names that will kick-start the earnings season for the first quarter on Oct. 9.
The tech giant is likely to clock a decline in net profit at Rs 12,568 crore and a near 3% rise in revenue to Rs 63,437 crore for the quarter ending September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Tata Elxsi will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 154.48 crore and revenue of Rs 914.98 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday:
TCS Q2 Preview: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue seen 3% higher at Rs 65,206 crore versus Rs 63,437 crore
Profit seen 1% lower at Rs 12,568 crore versus Rs 12,760 crore
EBIT seen 3% higher at 15,998 crore versus Rs 15,514 crore
EBIT margin seen at 24.53% versus 24.45%
Brokerages expect margin to remain largely steady as the BSNL ramp-down impact fades and foreign exchange gains support earnings. Analysts are also watching for commentary on demand outlook, restructuring and headcount trends, particularly across BFSI, North America and Europe.
ALSO READ
TCS Q2 Results Preview: Margin Seen Steady As FX Gains Offset Wage Hike Impact; H-1B Commentary In Focus
Tata Elxsi Q2 Preview: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue seen 3% higher at Rs 65,206 crore versus Rs 63,437 crore.
Profit seen 1% lower at Rs 12,568 crore versus Rs 12,760 crore.
EBIT seen 3% higher at 15,998 crore versus Rs 15,514 crore.
EBIT margin seen at 24.53% versus 24.45%.
In the Tier-2 basket, performance is expected to be uneven. While demand headwinds persist, margin resilience and BFSI recovery offer some optimism for the sector. With the rupee weakness providing near-term support, much of the Street’s attention this quarter will be on management commentary, especially around client budgets, pricing environment, and the pace of deal closures as the industry looks to set the tone for the second half of FY26.
GM Breweries Ltd., Aris International Ltd., Ashiana Ispat Ltd., Avasara Finance Ltd., Eimco Elecon Ltd., Evoq Remedies Ltd. and Triton Corp Ltd. are the other companies announcing their earnings.