TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and GM Breweries Ltd. are among the top names that will kick-start the earnings season for the first quarter on Oct. 9.

The tech giant is likely to clock a decline in net profit at Rs 12,568 crore and a near 3% rise in revenue to Rs 63,437 crore for the quarter ending September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Tata Elxsi will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 154.48 crore and revenue of Rs 914.98 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: