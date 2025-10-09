TCS Declares Interim Dividend Post Q2 Results — Check Record Date, Other Details

Business NewsMarketsTCS Declares Interim Dividend Post Q2 Results — Check Record Date, Other Details
The record date for determining those who will be eligible for the dividend payouts is Oct. 15.

TCS Dividend
The dividend will be paid to the concerned shareholders on Nov. 4, 2025.tH. (Image: TCS/Instagram)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announced its second interim dividend of Rs 11, on Thursday after declaring its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company.

The dividend will have a face value of Re 1. It will be paid to the shareholders on Nov. 4. The record date for determining those who will be eligible for the dividend payouts is Oct. 15, the filing said.

(This is a developing story)

