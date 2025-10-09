TCS Q2 Results: Profit Slips 5% Despite Uptick In Revenue; Margin Expands
TCS revenue rose 3.7% sequentially to Rs 65,799 crore from Rs 63,437 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported a 5.4% fall in net profit for the second quarter, in line with estimates, while revenue advanced sequentially.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September fell to Rs 12,075 crore from Rs 12,760 crore in the previous quarter. Bloomberg had estimated profit at Rs 12,568 crore.
Revenue rose 3.7% sequentially to Rs 65,799 crore from Rs 63,437 crore. The analyst consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg was Rs 65,206 crore.
TCS Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue seen 3.7% higher at Rs 65,799 crore versus Rs 63,437 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 65,206 crore).
Profit seen 5.4% lower at Rs 12,075 crore versus Rs 12,760 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 12,568 crore).
EBIT seen 7% higher at Rs 16,565 crore versus Rs 15,514 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 15,998 crore).
EBIT margin expanded at 25.2% versus 24.45% (Bloomberg Estimate: 24.53%).
TCS Share Price Today
TCS shares have fallen 29% in the last 12 months and 26% on a year-to-date basis.
Thirty-two out of the 51 analysts tracking xx have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 13 recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets is Rs 3,541, which implies a potential upside of 17%.