TCS Q2 Results: Profit Slips 5% Despite Uptick In Revenue; Margin Expands

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported a 5.4% fall in net profit for the second quarter, in line with estimates, while revenue advanced sequentially.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September fell to Rs 12,075 crore from Rs 12,760 crore in the previous quarter. Bloomberg had estimated profit at Rs 12,568 crore.

Revenue rose 3.7% sequentially to Rs 65,799 crore from Rs 63,437 crore. The analyst consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg was Rs 65,206 crore.