TCS Q2 Results Preview: Margin Seen Steady As FX Gains Offset Wage Hike Impact; H-1B Commentary In Focus

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will report its quarterly results for the three months ended September on Oct. 9, with analysts closely watching the impact of the new H-1B visa fee, which imposes a $100,000 charge on new petitions. Brokerages expect margin to remain largely steady as the BSNL ramp-down impact fades and foreign exchange gains support earnings.

Revenue is expected to rise slightly, while the benefit to margin from FX gains and a stabilising BSNL base is likely to be partly offset by wage hikes effective from September.

This quarter is particularly significant because of the new H-1B visa fee, which imposes a $100,000 charge on new petitions. TCS is one of the largest H-1B visa recipients among Indian IT companies, making the fee increase a key factor in its cost structure.

Analysts are also watching for commentary on demand outlook, restructuring and headcount trends, particularly across BFSI, North America and Europe.

TCS is expected to report a revenue increase of 1% to Rs 65,206 crore from Rs 63,437 crore in the previous quarter, according to analysts consensus estimates tracked By Bloomberg. Meanwhile, profit is projected to increase 6% to Rs 12,568 crore from Rs 12,760 crore.