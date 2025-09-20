Trump Sharply Hikes H1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Says ‘Need Great Workers’

US President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping proclamation imposing a new $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applications—a big shift in U.S. skilled worker immigration policy aimed at curbing abuse and prioritising highly skilled professionals over mass recruitment by outsourcing firms.

The new measure requires U.S. companies to pay $100,000 per year to sponsor each H-1B worker, a sharp increase from previous fees that typically ranged from $1,700 to $4,500.

The changes pose substantial new costs for major tech employers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta etc., which rely heavily on international talent to fill specialised roles.

Last year, Indian citizens accounted for 71% of all H-1B approvals as per official data, meaning the visa hike will especially affect Indian technology workers and their sponsoring U.S. companies. Currently, the visas are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.