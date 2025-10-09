TCS Q2 Results: IT Giant Skips Attrition Rate, Headcount Details In Unusual Move

TCS Q2 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its July-Sept quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Oct.9, however, in an unusual move, the information technology (IT) services giant did not announce its quarterly attrition rate and total headcount figures.

As a customary practice of declaring earnings, India's largest IT major also releases its LTM attrition rate and total employee workforce, apart from highlighting the net profit, topline growth, and operational metrics every quarter.

The IT major provides a press release immediately after declaring earnings results, which usually has details of total headcount, employee metrics, and the attrition rate of the last 12 months. However, in Q2 FY26 results, TCS skipped attrition and headcount figures in their official press release.