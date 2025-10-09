TCS Q2 Results: IT Giant Skips Attrition Rate, Headcount Details In Unusual Move
TCS Q2 Results: As a customary practice, TCS also releases its LTM attrition rate and headcount, apart from highlighting the net profit, topline growth, and operational metrics every quarter.
TCS Q2 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its July-Sept quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Oct.9, however, in an unusual move, the information technology (IT) services giant did not announce its quarterly attrition rate and total headcount figures.
As a customary practice of declaring earnings, India's largest IT major also releases its LTM attrition rate and total employee workforce, apart from highlighting the net profit, topline growth, and operational metrics every quarter.
The IT major provides a press release immediately after declaring earnings results, which usually has details of total headcount, employee metrics, and the attrition rate of the last 12 months. However, in Q2 FY26 results, TCS skipped attrition and headcount figures in their official press release.
TCS Layoffs
Earlier in the quarter, TCS had disclosed plans to slash its workforce by 2% in FY26, affecting the middle and senior management. TCS announced plans to retrain and redeploy staff as it spreads into new markets by adopting advanced technologies and integrates artificial intelligence (AI).
Around 12,200 roles were said to be removed as part of the workforce transition. "This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients," said TCS in July 2025.
"We understand that this is a challenging time for our colleagues likely to be affected. We thank them for their service and we will be making all efforts to provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling, and support as they transition to new opportunities," it added.
However, media reports have indicated that employees and IT unions claim the actual number of exits is far higher, alleging that many are being asked to resign voluntarily to keep the official layoff numbers low.