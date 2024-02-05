Q3 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Ideaforge Technology, Varun Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland & More

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with the likes of Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, Kansai Nerolac, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Electricals announcing their quarterly results today.

Benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher on Friday, led by gains in IT companies and index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty breached 22,000 for the first time since Jan. 16 to hit a fresh record high but was unable to hold on to a bout of profit booking. The Sensex increased by as much as 2.02%, coming close to its all-time high, but it fell in late trade due to losses at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. Weekly, the indices snapped two straight weeks of losses to end higher.

The Nifty closed 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80, while the Sensex gained 440.34 points, or 0.6%, to end at 72,085.63.



More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today.