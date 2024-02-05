Q3 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Ideaforge Technology, Varun Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland & More
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with the likes of Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, Kansai Nerolac, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Electricals announcing their quarterly results today.
Benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher on Friday, led by gains in IT companies and index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty breached 22,000 for the first time since Jan. 16 to hit a fresh record high but was unable to hold on to a bout of profit booking. The Sensex increased by as much as 2.02%, coming close to its all-time high, but it fell in late trade due to losses at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. Weekly, the indices snapped two straight weeks of losses to end higher.
The Nifty closed 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80, while the Sensex gained 440.34 points, or 0.6%, to end at 72,085.63.
More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today.
Q3 Results Today: Full List
Saven Technologies
Aditya Spinners
Adroit Infotech
Amba Enterprises
Albert David
Amalgamated Electricity Company
Amforge Industries
AMJ Land Holdings
Anjani Finance
Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Artemis Medicare Services
Ashok Leyland
ASK Automotive
Atal Realtech
Aurionpro Solutions
Avanti Feeds
AYM Syntex
Bajaj Consumer Care
Bajaj Electricals
Banco Products (India)
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality
Best Agrolife
BFL Asset Finvest
Bharti Airtel
B J Duplex Boards
Canopy Finance
CCL Products India
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Chowgule Steamships
Crest Ventures
Damodar Industries
Dharmaj Crop Guard
Dynamic Cables
EIH Associated Hotels
eMudhra
Everlon Financials
Fairchem Organics
Fortis Malar Hospitals
Fusion Micro Finance
Ganesh Holdings
Garment Mantra Lifestyle
GE T&D India
GFL
GIC Housing Finance
Global Offshore Services
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
Goyal Aluminiums
Growington Ventures India
Gujarat Terce Laboratories
Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Gyan Developers Builders
Haldyn Glass
Ideaforge Technology
INCAP
Informed Technologies India
Insecticides (India)
Inventure Growth Securities
Jyoti Resins Adhesives
Kansai Nerolac Paints
K M Sugar Mills
K.P.R. Mill
Kalyani Steels
Kunststoffe Industries
Linde India
Mafatlal Industries
Magna Electro Castings
Magnum Ventures
Man Infraconstruction
Market Creators
Omnitex Industries (India)
Onelife Capital Advisors
Orient Cement
Paradeep Phosphates
Polylink Polymers (India)
Prerna Infrabuild
Prince Pipes and Fittings
Quasar India
Radix Industries (India)
Rajvi Logitrade
RBZ Jewellers
Regency Ceramics
Ravindra Energy
Responsive Industries
Rossell India
Ruchi Infrastructure
South Asian Enterprises
Salem Erode Investments
Sanjivani Paranteral
Sheetal Cool Products
Shilchar Technologies
Sirca Paints India
SMC Global Securities
Svarnim Trade Udyog
Southern Latex
SPA Capital Services
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin
Suven Pharmaceuticals
Tai Industries
Tajgvk Hotels Resorts
Tata Chemicals
TCC Concept
TCPL Packaging
Terraform Magnum
Terraform Realstate
Trans India House Impex
Tradewell Holdings
Triveni Turbine
TVS Supply Chain Solutions
Unichem Laboratories
United Interactive
Varun Beverages
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
VRL Logistics
Yash Chemex
are the companies which will announce their quarterly results today.
Q3 Results Announced On Saturday Feb 3
SBI Q3 Results: Profit Falls 35.4% On One-Time Pension Provisions.
Clean Science And Technology Q3 Results: Profit Falls 25%.
are some of the key Q3 results announced on Satuday.
