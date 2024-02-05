NDTV ProfitEarningsQ3 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Ideaforge Technology, Varun Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland & More
Q3 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Ideaforge Technology, Varun Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland & More

05 Feb 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Q3 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Ideaforge Technology, Varun Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland & More

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with the likes of Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, Kansai Nerolac, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Electricals announcing their quarterly results today.

Benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher on Friday, led by gains in IT companies and index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty breached 22,000 for the first time since Jan. 16 to hit a fresh record high but was unable to hold on to a bout of profit booking. The Sensex increased by as much as 2.02%, coming close to its all-time high, but it fell in late trade due to losses at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. Weekly, the indices snapped two straight weeks of losses to end higher.

The Nifty closed 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80, while the Sensex gained 440.34 points, or 0.6%, to end at 72,085.63.

More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today.

Q3 Results Today: Full List

  • Saven Technologies

  • Aditya Spinners

  • Adroit Infotech

  • Amba Enterprises

  • Albert David 

  • Amalgamated Electricity Company

  • Amforge Industries

  • AMJ Land Holdings

  • Anjani Finance

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals

  • Artemis Medicare Services

  • Ashok Leyland

  • ASK Automotive

  • Atal Realtech

  • Aurionpro Solutions

  • Avanti Feeds

  • AYM Syntex

  • Bajaj Consumer Care

  • Bajaj Electricals

  • Banco Products (India)

  • Barbeque-Nation Hospitality

  • Best Agrolife

  • BFL Asset Finvest

  • Bharti Airtel

  • B J Duplex Boards

  • Canopy Finance

  • CCL Products India

  • Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

  • Chowgule Steamships

  • Crest Ventures

  • Damodar Industries

  • Dharmaj Crop Guard

  • Dynamic Cables

  • EIH Associated Hotels

  • eMudhra

  • Everlon Financials

  • Fairchem Organics

  • Fortis Malar Hospitals

  • Fusion Micro Finance

  • Ganesh Holdings

  • Garment Mantra Lifestyle

  • GE T&D India

  • GFL

  • GIC Housing Finance

  • Global Offshore Services

  • Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions

  • Goyal Aluminiums

  • Growington Ventures India

  • Gujarat Terce Laboratories

  • Gulf Oil Lubricants India

  • Gyan Developers Builders

  • Haldyn Glass

  • Ideaforge Technology

  • INCAP

  • Informed Technologies India

  • Insecticides (India)

  • Inventure Growth Securities

  • Jyoti Resins Adhesives

  • Kansai Nerolac Paints

  • K M Sugar Mills

  • K.P.R. Mill

  • Kalyani Steels

  • Kunststoffe Industries

  • Linde India

  • Mafatlal Industries

  • Magna Electro Castings

  • Magnum Ventures

  • Man Infraconstruction

  • Market Creators

  • Omnitex Industries (India)

  • Onelife Capital Advisors

  • Orient Cement

  • Paradeep Phosphates

  • Polylink Polymers (India)

  • Prerna Infrabuild

  • Prince Pipes and Fittings

  • Quasar India

  • Radix Industries (India)

  • Rajvi Logitrade

  • RBZ Jewellers

  • Regency Ceramics

  • Ravindra Energy

  • Responsive Industries

  • Rossell India

  • Ruchi Infrastructure

  • South Asian Enterprises

  • Salem Erode Investments

  • Sanjivani Paranteral

  • Sheetal Cool Products

  • Shilchar Technologies

  • Sirca Paints India

  • SMC Global Securities

  • Svarnim Trade Udyog

  • Southern Latex

  • SPA Capital Services

  • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

  • Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin

  • Suven Pharmaceuticals

  • Tai Industries

  • Tajgvk Hotels Resorts

  • Tata Chemicals

  • TCC Concept

  • TCPL Packaging

  • Terraform Magnum

  • Terraform Realstate

  • Trans India House Impex

  • Tradewell Holdings

  • Triveni Turbine

  • TVS Supply Chain Solutions

  • Unichem Laboratories

  • United Interactive

  • Varun Beverages

  • Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

  • VRL Logistics

  • Yash Chemex

are the companies which will announce their quarterly results today.

Q3 Results Announced On Saturday Feb 3

are some of the key Q3 results announced on Satuday.

For regular updates and the latest news on upcoming earnings, visit our Quarterly Results Section on NDTV Profit.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today's latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
