Tata Chemicals Q3 Results: Profit Falls 54%, Misses Estimates

“The demand environment for soda ash in our domestic markets as well as international markets was challenging during the quarter. This was especially so in the container glass and flat glass sectors in Europe and Americas, which led to a pressure on volume and prices. Our endeavour is to continue to maintain our market share through customer engagement and have steady contribution margins with focus on costs and higher value-added products, said R Mukundan, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Chemicals.

The focus will also be to deliver capital investment projects on time, conserve cash and continue to deleverage, he said. "In the short-term, current demand-supply situation is likely to persist, but should improve and stabilise over the long-term, driven by growth sectors based on sustainability trends.”