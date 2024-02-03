SBI Q3 Results: Profit Falls 35.4% On One-Time Pension Provisions

State Bank of India Ltd.'s third quarter profit fell 35.4%, missing analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit stood at Rs 9,163.96 crore for quarter-ended December, compared to Rs 14,205 crore same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 13,325.9 crore.

State Bank of India Q3 Highlights (Standalone):

Net profit: Rs 9,163.96 crore vs Rs 14,205 crore, down 35.4% (YoY)

Net interest income: Rs 39,815.73 crore vs Rs 38,069 crore, up 4.5% (YoY)

Gross NPA: 2.42% vs 2.55% (QoQ)

Net NPA: 0.64% vs 0.64% (QoQ)

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 39,815 crore. Other income remained flat, falling 0.07% year-on-year to Rs 11,458 crore.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 13 basis points to 2.42% quarter-on-quarter. Net NPA ratio remained flat sequentially at 0.64%.

Provisions other than tax and contingencies (net of write-back) for the quarter fell 88% year-on-year to Rs 687.85 crore. Those for NPA rose 10.7% to Rs 1,756.95 on a yearly basis.

Operating expenses for the quarter rose 27.2% year-on-year to Rs 30,938 crore. Of this, employee cost rose 31.2% year-on-year to Rs 19,361 crore and other opex rose 21% to Rs 11,576 crore year-on-year.

The lender made a one-time pension related provision of Rs 7,100 crore.