Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, ARPU At Rs 208

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.

The country's second largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.41% sequentially to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,855 crore.

Airtel Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 37,899.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,338.1 crore).

Operating profit up 1.54% at Rs 19,814.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20,000 crore).

Margin at 52.28% vs 52.67%

Average revenue per user, or ARPU, rose to Rs 208 vs Rs 203.

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 130.2 crore on account of foreign exchange loss for currency devaluation in its group subsidiaries.

In the previous quarter, the company created an additional tax provision for Rs 226.3 crore, following a Supreme Court ruling that held that licence fee paid at regular intervals should be classified as capital expenditure.

The interest of Rs 1,350 crore on the above was considered as an exceptional loss in the income statement.