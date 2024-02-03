NDTV ProfitEarningsClean Science And Technology Q3 Results: Profit Falls 25%
Clean Science And Technology Q3 Results: Profit Falls 25%

Clean Science and Technology's Q3 revenue declined 17.7% to Rs 194.7 crore as against Rs 237.3 crore over the same period last year.

03 Feb 2024, 06:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Close-up of a technician using pipette testing a chemical solution in a R&D laboratory. (Source: Freepik)

Clean Science and Technology Ltd.'s profit dropped 25% during the quarter-ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Sequentially, the net profit grew 21%.

Clean Science & Technology Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 17.7% at Rs 194.7 crore vs Rs 237.3 crore.

  • Ebitda declines 19.8% to Rs 86.6 crore vs Rs 108 crore.

  • Margin at 44.4% vs 45.5%.

  • Reported profit down 25% at Rs 62.6 crore vs Rs 83.7 crore.

Key Highlights

  • Company incurred a total capex of ~ Rs 225 crore during nine months of FY24, including investment in subsidiary of Rs 215 crore.

  • Volume-led sequential growth in revenue; Ebitda margin strengthens on a sequential basis.

  • Domestic market was relatively less impacted than export market.

  • Revenue share of Americas increased, while sales to China grew this quarter.

Shares of the chemical manufacturing company closed 0.64% lower at Rs 1,469 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.72% in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.

