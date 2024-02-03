Clean Science And Technology Q3 Results: Profit Falls 25%
Clean Science and Technology's Q3 revenue declined 17.7% to Rs 194.7 crore as against Rs 237.3 crore over the same period last year.
Clean Science and Technology Ltd.'s profit dropped 25% during the quarter-ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Sequentially, the net profit grew 21%.
Clean Science & Technology Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.7% at Rs 194.7 crore vs Rs 237.3 crore.
Ebitda declines 19.8% to Rs 86.6 crore vs Rs 108 crore.
Margin at 44.4% vs 45.5%.
Reported profit down 25% at Rs 62.6 crore vs Rs 83.7 crore.
Key Highlights
Company incurred a total capex of ~ Rs 225 crore during nine months of FY24, including investment in subsidiary of Rs 215 crore.
Volume-led sequential growth in revenue; Ebitda margin strengthens on a sequential basis.
Domestic market was relatively less impacted than export market.
Revenue share of Americas increased, while sales to China grew this quarter.
Shares of the chemical manufacturing company closed 0.64% lower at Rs 1,469 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.72% in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.