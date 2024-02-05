Ashok Leyland Q3 Results: Profit Surges 61% As Margin Expands

As sales volumes were muted in the quarter, the surge in profit can be attributed to a significant improvement in margins, which expanded 320 basis points, as compared with the same period last year.

The higher profitability was led by lower commodity costs. Cost of raw materials, as a percentage of sales, fell to 70.7% from 79.8% last year.

The company's sales fell 0.7% year-on-year to 47,241 units in the quarter. The revenue from operations rose merely 3% on higher selling prices.

"The current quarter saw the confluence of good volumes, better price realisation, and higher cost savings, thus helping us achieve better profitability," Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer at Ashok Leyland, said in a statement.

Agarwal said the company will "relentlessly pursue" improvement in profitability through new differentiated products, deeper focus on cost optimisation, and continued discipline on pricing.