"Q1 Results FY25: On Thursday, July 18, some of India's prominent tech companies, like Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology will announce their Q1 results. Other notable companies like Havells India, Central Bank Of India and Shoppers Stop will also declare their June quarter ending earnings today.Yesterday, Asian Paints and LTIMindtree were among the notable companies that announced their earnings..Andhra Cements Ltd., Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd., Ashish Polyplast Ltd., Atharv Enterprises Ltd., B2B Software Technologies Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Central Bank of India, Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Colorchips New Media Ltd., Cupid Trades & Finance Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., D.P. Abhushan Ltd., Gopal Snacks Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Ind bank Housing Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Combustion (India) Ltd., Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Longview Tea Company Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Menon Bearings Ltd., Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Premier Explosives Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Roselabs Finance Ltd., Sagar Cements Ltd., Sellwin Traders Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Trident Texofab Ltd., Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 18..India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh closing high for a third day in a row on Tuesday, tracking sharp gains in ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 26.30 points, or 0.11% higher at 24.613.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.06% to close at 80,716.55. In the first half of the trade, the Nifty hit a fresh high of 24,661.25, and Sensex touched a fresh high of 80,898.30.The stock market in India was closed on Wednesday, July 17 for Muharram. Asia-Pacific markets declined on early Thursday, tracking sharp overnight losses in their US peers as chip stocks stumbled on caution of a strict export restrictions on China. The Nikkei 225 was trading 773.61 points or 1.88% lower at 40,324.08, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 8 points or 0.1% down at 8,049.90 as of 06:51 a.m.The GIFT Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.03% higher at 24,672.50 as of 06:59 a.m..TCS Q1 Results: Margin Contracts, But Long-Term Forecast Maintained.HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 7%, FY25 Guidance Maintained.IREDA Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30% To Rs 384 Crore.Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat On Lower Interest Income.HDFC Life Q1 Results: Revenue Rises, Margin Contracts.HDFC AMC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 26.6% To Rs 604 Crore.Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Profit Increases 63% To Rs 131 Crore.Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit Dips 25% On Weak Demand, Price Cuts.LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Revenue Up 2.8% QoQ, PAT rises 3.1%."