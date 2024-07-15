"HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 showed a good performance on the growth front, with a few mixed outcomes otherwise..HDFC Life Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)Net profit rises 15% to Rs 479 crore versus Rs 417 crore.Total income rises 15% to Rs 26,750 crore versus Rs 23,243 crore..APE witnessed growth of 23% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,866 crore, slightly exceeding expectations of Rs 2,800 crore. The performance was driven by a surge in individual APE, which grew by 31% YoY to Rs 2,467 crore..The VNB grew by 18% YoY, coming in-line with expectations at Rs 718 crore. However, given the stronger-than-expected APE growth, VNB margin contracted more than expected. VNB margin came in at 25% as compared to 26.2% YoY, and below the expected 25.4%. The dip largely seems to reflect that ULIPs aided the growth in APE. Unit-linked insurance plans are typically a lower margin product and seem to have impacted margin..PAT for the company rose by 15% YoY to Rs 478 crore. Additionally, the EV grew by 19% YoY, reaching Rs 49,611 crore. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 1.38 lakh crore..Persistency ratios show improvement, with the 13-month persistency ratio increasing from 87% to 88% YoY, and the 61-month persistency ratio improving from 53% to 56% YoY. These enhancements reflect the company’s effective customer retention strategies..Overall, it was a mixed quarter for HDFC Life with better than expected growth on the APE numbers front, while the VNB margin came in lower than expected..HDFC Life Faces Rs 1,495 Crore Tax Demand From Income Tax"