"Asian Paints Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell with revenues declining on account of a high base, price cuts and subdued demand.India's largest paintmaker saw a 24.6% dip in consolidated net profit year-on-year to Rs 1,187 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,407.3-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg..Asian Paints Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue fell 2.3% to Rs 8,943 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,318.4 crore).Operating profit declined 20.3% to Rs 1,667 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,965.4 crore).Margin shrank to 18.6% from 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%).The domestic decorative business registered volume growth of 7% with revenue decline of 3%. 'Subdued demand environment due to factors like the general elections, severe heatwaves impacted consumption,' it said. .Shares of Asian Paints were trading 0.56% higher on Friday, as compared to flat benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The results were declared on a market holiday."