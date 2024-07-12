"HCL Technologies Ltd. on Friday maintained its forecast for revenue growth in constant currency terms and operating margin for the financial year ending March 2025.The software services provider expects its revenue to increase by 3-5% in constant currency terms during the fiscal year 2024-25 and anticipates its EBIT margin to be 18-19% for the period, according to its statement to the exchanges.The company's net profit rose nearly 7% sequentially, surpassing market estimates, driven by gains on divestment. The company reported a bottom line of Rs 4,259 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 3,995 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a statement released to the exchanges on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 3,846.1 crore.The company's UK subsidiary had in April divested its entire 49% equity in the joint venture with State Street International Holdings for $172.5 million, or around Rs 1,438 crore.Revenue of the IT major fell 1.6% over the previous three months to Rs 28,057 crore in the quarter ended June, according to the exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 28,028 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Revenue in constant currency terms was up 5.6% on a yearly basis and declined 1.6% on a sequential basis. Revenue in dollar terms declined 1.9% on a sequential basis to $3,364 million..Ebit declined 4.6% to Rs 4,795 crore versus Rs 5,024 crore (estimate: Rs 4,806.4 crore)Margin contracted 50 basis points to 17.1% versus 17.6 (estimate:17.00%)Board announces dividend of Rs 12 per share..As of June, the company's total contract value for new deal wins stood at $1.96 billion.'We are confident of decent growth in the coming quarters, positioning us well to deliver our revenue guidance for the year as clients continue to spend on GenAI and other emerging technologies,' HCLTech's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said in a statement..Employee headcount stood at 2.19 lakh as of June, registering a reduction of 8,080 employees, of which 7,390 was due to divestment. The company said it added 1,078 freshers. The software major's attrition stood at 12.8% for the last 12 months, marginally higher than the 12.4% recorded in the fourth quarter of previous financial year..On Friday, HCL Tech shares closed 3.19% higher at Rs 1,560.2 apiece, compared with a 0.77% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The quarterly results were declared after market hours."