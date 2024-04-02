HCLTech Exits Joint Venture With State Street For $173 Million

HCL Technologies Ltd.'s wholly owned UK subsidiary has divested its entire 49% equity stake in the joint venture with State Street International Holdings for $172.5 million or around Rs 1,438 crore.

The amount is in addition to State Street HCL Services Pvt.'s net book value.

The divestment has been done pursuant to the call option exercised by State Street in accordance with the agreement. The deal was announced last December, and the transaction has been completed, effective April 1, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.