"Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., on Monday reported a 63% increase in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2025.The Chennai-based dairy company reported a bottom line of Rs 131 crore in the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 80 crore registered during the same period last year, according to its stock exchange notification.Revenue of the company is up by 10% year-on-year to Rs 2,375 crore. The operating income—or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation—is up 39% on a yearly basis to Rs 330 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 13.9% from 11.1% recorded during the same period last year.The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting.Shares of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., on Monday closed 4.11% higher at Rs 1,188 apiece, as compared with a 0.35% advance in the country's benchmark NSE Nifty 50..After Amul And Mother Dairy, Parag Milk Foods Hikes Milk Prices"