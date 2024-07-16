"Q1 Results FY25: On Tuesday, July 16, some of India's most prominent names, like Bajaj Auto, Aditya Birla Money, Morarka Finance, L&T Finance and other notable companies will declare their earnings.Yesterday, Jio Financial Services, Angel One, HDFC Asset Management Company and more released their Q1 earnings reports. This week, industry giants like RIL, Infosys and Paytm will also be declaring their earnings.Here is the list of companies that are expected to announce their Q1 results on July 16..Alok Industries Ltd., Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Atishay Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., BMW Industries Ltd., Century Textile & Industries Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Capital Trade Links Ltd., D B Corp Ltd., Deccan Bearings Ltd., Dee Development Engineers Ltd., Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., IGC Industries Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Morarka Finance Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Shree Manufacturing Co Ltd., Sofcom Systems Ltd., TV18 Broadcast Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, July 16..TCS Q1 Results: Margin Contracts, But Long-Term Forecast Maintained.HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 7%, FY25 Guidance Maintained.IREDA Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30% To Rs 384 Crore.Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat On Lower Interest Income.HDFC Life Q1 Results: Revenue Rises, Margin Contracts.HDFC AMC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 26.6% To Rs 604 Crore.Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Profit Increases 63% To Rs 131 Crore."