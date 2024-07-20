Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank, JK Cement Among 30+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Other notable companies Poonawalla Fincorp, Can Fin Homes, Zenith Healthcare and more will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Saturday.
Q1 Results FY25: On July 20, some of India's prominent banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank will announce their Q1 results.
Yesterday, some of India's prominent companies like Bharat Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. announced their Q1 results.
Catch all the latest Q1 results live update of Saturday, July 20 on NDTV Profit.
Q1 Results On July 20
Aarti Surfactants Ltd., Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., Ashika Credit Capital Ltd., Bridge Securities Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Gagan Gases Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd., J. K. Cement Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Minal Industries Limited, Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd., Motisons Jewellers Ltd., Netweb Technologies India Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd., Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd., Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd., Sportking India Ltd., Swastika Investmart Ltd., Transchem Ltd., Triliance Polymers Ltd., Umiya Tubes Ltd., Vikas Lifecare Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Zenith Healthcare Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Saturday, July 20.
Stock Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices declined on Friday, weighed down by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. Earlier, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a life high of 24,854.80., led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 81,343.46. Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. led gains in the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Friday. Intraday, Nifty declined 1.18% to 24,508.15, and Sensex fell 1.04% to 80,499.10.
India's benchmark stock indices rallied for seven straight weeks for the second consecutive session since Dec. 11, 2023. Overall markets got impacted due to new tensions between the US and China, which resulted in global profit booking. In addition, Microsoft Inc.'s outage impacted a lot of large organisations, airlines, and stock exchanges globally, Khemka noted.