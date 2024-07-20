Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank, JK Cement Among 30+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Q1 Results FY25: On July 20, some of India's prominent banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank will announce their Q1 results.

Other notable companies Poonawalla Fincorp, Can Fin Homes, Zenith Healthcare and more will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Saturday.

Yesterday, some of India's prominent companies like Bharat Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. announced their Q1 results.

