Q1 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank To Announce Earnings Today
Earnings estimates for the HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank will be in focus on Saturday
HDFC Bank Looks To Adjust Credit-Deposit Ratio
HDFC Bank Ltd. is set to see a period of slower advances growth, as it works toward adjusting its credit-deposit ratio. In his message to shareholders in the FY24 annual report MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said that the lender's endeavour is to bring down its credit-deposit ratio to pre-merger levels.
The bank has struggled to maintain a healthy credit-deposit ratio after its merger with HDFC, which resulted in a large home loan book being added to the lender's advances portfolio.
"The bank will continue to focus on granular deposit mobilisation leveraging our inherent distribution strengths and the execution focus that we are known for," Jagdishan told shareholders.
Read the full story below.
Banks' Q1 Results In Focus Today: Earnings Estimates
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd. and RBL Bank Ltd. will declare their earnings for the quarter ended June on Saturday.
HDFC Bank is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 15,652 crore for the three months through June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Kotak Mahindra is expected to post a profit of Rs 3,760 crore, while Yes Bank is expected to log a bottom-line of Rs 376.4 crore.
Major companies scheduled to announce their results on Saturday are as follows: