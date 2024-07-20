Q1 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank To Announce Earnings Today

HDFC Bank Ltd. is set to see a period of slower advances growth, as it works toward adjusting its credit-deposit ratio. In his message to shareholders in the FY24 annual report MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said that the lender's endeavour is to bring down its credit-deposit ratio to pre-merger levels.

The bank has struggled to maintain a healthy credit-deposit ratio after its merger with HDFC, which resulted in a large home loan book being added to the lender's advances portfolio.

"The bank will continue to focus on granular deposit mobilisation leveraging our inherent distribution strengths and the execution focus that we are known for," Jagdishan told shareholders.

