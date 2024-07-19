NDTV ProfitEarningsRIL Q1 Results: Profit Drops 18%, Margin Contracts By 120 Basis Points
RIL Q1 Results: Profit Drops 18%, Margin Contracts By 120 Basis Points

19 Jul 2024, 07:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Reliance Industries website)</p></div>
(Source: Reliance Industries website)

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's margin contracted by 120 basis points.

Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate dropped 17.9% sequentially to Rs 17,445 crore for the April-June period, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 17,654.9 crore.

RIL Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue fell 1.9% to Rs 2.31 lakh crore from Rs 2.36 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.32 lakh crore).

  • Operating profit declined 8.8% to Rs 38,765 crore from Rs 42,516 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39,789.7 crore).

  • Operating margin contracted to 16.7% versus 17.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.1%).

  • Net Profit fell 17.9% to Rs 17,445 crore from Rs 21,243 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,654.9 crore).

Shares of RIL closed 1.92% lower on BSE, as compared with 0.91% drop in benchmark BSE Sensex.

(This is a developing story).

