RIL Q1 Results: Profit Drops 18%, Margin Contracts By 120 Basis Points

"Reliance Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's margin contracted by 120 basis points.Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate dropped 17.9% sequentially to Rs 17,445 crore for the April-June period, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 17,654.9 crore..Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise 2%.Revenue fell 1.9% to Rs 2.31 lakh crore from Rs 2.36 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.32 lakh crore).Operating profit declined 8.8% to Rs 38,765 crore from Rs 42,516 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39,789.7 crore).Operating margin contracted to 16.7% versus 17.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.1%).Net Profit fell 17.9% to Rs 17,445 crore from Rs 21,243 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,654.9 crore).Shares of RIL closed 1.92% lower on BSE, as compared with 0.91% drop in benchmark BSE Sensex.(This is a developing story)..Tug Of War: RIL Vs HDFC Bank To Keep Nifty Range-Bound"