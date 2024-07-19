Microsoft Global Outage: What Caused The Glitches And Damage Control So Far

A widespread technical malfunction originating from Microsoft's Azure backend has disrupted operations across airlines, banks, and major corporations globally, impacting services from customer communications to financial transactions. The outage, which began on July 18, 2024, at 9:56 p.m. UTC, continues to affect various Microsoft 365 apps and services, necessitating manual workarounds and causing significant disruptions.

Reportedly caused by a Crowdstrike update, the outage has affected Windows 11 users globally, leading to restart loops and 'Blue Screen of Death' errors. This disruption has extended to cloud services provided by AWS and Azure.

"Users may notice that some of the affected users are seeing relief as we continue to mitigate the impact," Microsoft said in its latest statement.

The outage has been attributed to a configuration change in a portion of Microsoft's Azure backend workloads, leading to connectivity failures between storage and compute resources critical for Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft's service status website continues to provide updates on the mitigation efforts, acknowledging the widespread impact on apps and services such as Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business.

As per the latest updates from Microsoft Service Health Status website, efforts are ongoing to reroute traffic and restore services gradually. However, Microsoft Azure is restored and no issues are detected at present, the company said.