Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 81%, Beats Estimates

A Kotak Mahindra Bank branch. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.
The private lender's standalone net profit rose 81% year-on-year to Rs 6,249 crore in quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 3,760.2 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 81% to Rs 6,249 crore vs Rs 3,452 crore. (YoY)
Net interest income up 34% to Rs 6,843 crore vs Rs 6,234 crore. (YoY)