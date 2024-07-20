Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 81%, Beats Estimates

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.

The private lender's standalone net profit rose 81% year-on-year to Rs 6,249 crore in quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 3,760.2 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone)

Net profit up 81% to Rs 6,249 crore vs Rs 3,452 crore. (YoY)

Net interest income up 34% to Rs 6,843 crore vs Rs 6,234 crore. (YoY)

Gross NPA ratio at 1.39% versus 1.38% (QoQ)

NNPA ratio at 0.35% versus 0.34% (QoQ)

(This is a developing story)