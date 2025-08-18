Mumbai Local Train Services On Harbour, Central Lines Disrupted Amid IMD Alert For Heavy Showers

Business NewsNationalMumbai Local Train Services On Harbour, Central Lines Disrupted Amid IMD Alert For Heavy Showers
Trains on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Tilak Nagar are delayed by 8 to 10 minutes due to clamped track points.

18 Aug 2025, 01:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Mumbai Rains
The local trains on the western line are running without interruptions. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
The local train services in Mumbai were disrupted on the Harbour line on Monday morning due to heavy rainfall in many parts of the city since last night. Waterlogging and submerged tracks in areas like Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla and Tilak Nagar, delayed train services on the Harbour line, according to the Central Railway.

“Due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla and Tilak Nagar, train services are running with slight delays. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” the Mumbai Division of the Central Railway said in a post on X. The commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Trains on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Tilak Nagar are delayed by 8 to 10 minutes due to clamped track points. Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, earlier told Mid-Day that the services are not facing any suspensions, but the main line is witnessing delays of up to eight minutes.

Central Railway Update

Despite the heavy downpour across the Central Lines, the regular local train services on the main line are delayed by 8-10 mins. CPRO - Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Dhanraj Nila mentioned that the delay is premarily due to reduced speed on account of reduced visibility due to the heavy rains which are reported at various locations from Karjat to Kalyan, Kasara to Kalyan, as well as Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Western Railway Update

Meanwhile, the local trains on the Western Line are operating at normal speed. The authorities took to X to inform the commuters that its services were running smoothly despite the adverse weather conditions. Western Railway staff remain on alert to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for commuters, it said.

"Whether you need to reach your office or meet your loved ones, every Western Railway employee is ready to serve you," an X post by Western Railway read.

According to NDTV, more than 150 trains are running late but none has been cancelled, short-terminated or short originated. Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, a large number of local trains of Central Railway have been affected.

The local authorities also declared a holiday for schools in Mumbai on Monday as daily life across the city has been significantly disrupted amid the ongoing heavy rainfall. Moreover, no relief is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city till Tuesday, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai Weather Prediction This Week

  • Aug. 18: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations ‘very likely’.

  • Aug. 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations ‘very likely’.

  • Aug. 20: Heavy to very rainfall at a few places

  • Aug. 21: heavy rainfall at isolated places

  • Aug. 22: Moderate rainfall expected in Mumbai

Apart from Mumbai, its nearby districts such as Thane, Palghar and Raigad are also expected to witness similar weather conditions, as per the IMD prediction. The weather agency also highlighted that isolated heavy rainfall will continue to lash western states, including parts of Goa, Konkan, central Maharashtra and Gujarat for the next seven days.

