Mumbai Local Train Services On Harbour, Central Lines Disrupted Amid IMD Alert For Heavy Showers

The local train services in Mumbai were disrupted on the Harbour line on Monday morning due to heavy rainfall in many parts of the city since last night. Waterlogging and submerged tracks in areas like Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla and Tilak Nagar, delayed train services on the Harbour line, according to the Central Railway.

“Due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Mankhurd, Govandi, Kurla and Tilak Nagar, train services are running with slight delays. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” the Mumbai Division of the Central Railway said in a post on X. The commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.