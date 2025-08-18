Mumbai, Thane On Red Alert; Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Next 2-3 Hours; BMC Declares Holiday For Schools

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai and its suburbs on Aug. 18 and 19, signalling potentially severe weather conditions across the city.

Amid the heavy rain alert by the weather agency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday urged residents to exercise caution and not to step out of their homes unnecessarily. In a post on X, the civic body said, "Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the authorities."

Authorities have also urged the city residents to remain vigilant and take precautions during the two-day alert by the weather forecaster. For emergencies, the BMC is providing assistance through its main control room. "In case of any emergency, kindly contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Main Control Room Helpline at 1916 for assistance," the civic body said.