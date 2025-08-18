Mumbai, Thane On Red Alert; Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Next 2-3 Hours; BMC Declares Holiday For Schools
Mumbai Rain News: The BMC has also urged residents to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel and contact helpline 1916 for assistance.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai and its suburbs on Aug. 18 and 19, signalling potentially severe weather conditions across the city.
Amid the heavy rain alert by the weather agency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday urged residents to exercise caution and not to step out of their homes unnecessarily. In a post on X, the civic body said, "Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the authorities."
Authorities have also urged the city residents to remain vigilant and take precautions during the two-day alert by the weather forecaster. For emergencies, the BMC is providing assistance through its main control room. "In case of any emergency, kindly contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Main Control Room Helpline at 1916 for assistance," the civic body said.
ð¨ Red Alert for Mumbai Metropolitan City on 18th & 19th August 2025— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025
ð´ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai City and Suburbs on 18th and 19th August 2025.
â ð§ Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessaryâ¦ pic.twitter.com/snU0UfE2LM
According to the IMD's latest Nowcast warnings, a red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 hours.
Nowcast warnings issued till 4 pm today. image: imd.gov.in
ALSO READ
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert For Next 48 Hrs; Corporates Announce Early Log Out
BMC Delcares Holiday For Afternoon Schools
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to suspend all offline classes for the second half of the day.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday in all schools now after heavy rains. All schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed today: BMC PRO— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
Residents have also been asked to monitor official updates and follow guidelines from local authorities to ensure their safety. The red alert is expected to bring heavy rainfall, waterlogging and disruptions in daily activities, making precautionary measures crucial.
Areas At Risk
The IMD has highlighted a flash flood risk (FFR) until 5.30 a.m. on Aug. 19, including Mumbai city and its suburban areas, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
According to an NDTV report, traffic slowed on the Western Express Highway on Monday morning near Vile Parle, while areas like Gandhi Market in Sion saw heavy waterlogging. The Andheri Subway was also closed due to flooding.
Following the heavy rain, the BMC has announced a holiday for all schools, including afternoon-shift institutions. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed all civic departments to remain on high alert and prepared for any emergencies, the report added.
Airlines Issue Advisory
Akasa Air and IndiGo have issued travel advisories following heavy rain and worsening traffic conditions, urging passengers to plan ahead for journeys to the airport.
In a post on X, Akasa Air said, “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai and Goa, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.”
#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, and Goa, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 17, 2025
To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well inâ¦
IndiGo also highlighted the impact of the rain, stating, “The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water. If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website.”
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025
â The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water.
If you are catching a flight today, we recommendâ¦
Expected Impact
Authorities have warned of localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas. Heavy rainfall may cause occasional reduction in visibility, traffic disruptions and minor damage to kutcha roads. There is also a risk of damage to vulnerable structures, landslides, mudslides and harm to horticulture and standing crops.
Safety Precautions
The IMD has recommended several safety measures:
Check for traffic congestion before heading out.
Follow traffic advisories and avoid waterlogged areas.
Do not stay in vulnerable structures during heavy rains.
For emergencies, residents can contact the BMC Main Control Room Helpline at 1916.
Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert, plan their travel carefully and follow official instructions to ensure safety during the intense weather spell.