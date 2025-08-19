Mumbai Local Train Services Suspended On Central And Harbour Lines As Torrential Rains Run Havoc
Heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburban areas has led to waterlogging on the railway tracks of the Central and Harbour railway lines.
Mumbai’s local train network, often described as the city’s lifeline, was badly affected on Tuesday, Aug. 19, as heavy rainfall led to widespread disruption. Harbour Line bore the brunt, with services between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) suspended due to severe waterlogging. Central Railway Services were also badly affected due to the torrential rains, local train services between CSMT and Thane have been suspended until further notice.
In its latest update, DRM Mumbai CR posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and #Waterlogging, Mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended until further notice Shuttle service are running between Thane - Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara Station.”
Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and #Waterlogging, Mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended until further notice Shuttle service are running between Thane - Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara Station.
Harbour Train Update - Shuttle services are running between Mankhurd and Panvel.
Earlier, DRM Mumbai CR had posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Harbour Train Update: Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice.”
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice.
Commuters on the Central Line also faced difficulties, with local trains running behind schedule.
DRM Mumbai CR stated in an earlier post, “Train Update: Train Services Update (Suburban / Harbour Line). Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, train services on both the Central Main Line and Harbour Line are running behind schedule time.”
Train Services Update (Suburban / Harbour Line) Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, train services on both the Central Main Line and Harbour Line are running behind schedule time
Commuters also reported bunching of trains along some stretches. The official X page of Mumbai Railway Users posted: “#CRTrainUpdates. There is bunching of local trains between Kurla and Vadala Road. Passengers, please note.”
There is Bunching of Local Trains between Kurla and Vadala Road.
Passengers please note.
While Central Railway services struggled, Western Railway’s suburban services were running without any major delays as of 11:30 a.m.
According to PTI, visuals from Wadala showed heavy waterlogging, with the agency posting on X, “Maharashtra: Incessant rain has caused waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including railway tracks, affecting local train services. Visuals from Wadala.”
The visuals show vast stretches of railway tracks submerged under water, with local trains moving at a slow pace.
Visuals from Wadala.
(Full video available on PTI Videos)
Several low-lying areas reported waterlogging, while traffic snarls were reported across the city. Schools and colleges remained shut, while the Directorate of Higher Education declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region, covering Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted bus services at several points due to flooded roads, according to officials cited by PTI.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on Aug. 19.
IMD’s Weather Outlook for Mumbai
Aug. 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places “very likely.”
Aug. 20: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
Aug. 21: Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Aug. 22: Moderate rainfall.
The city had already been battered on Monday, Aug. 18, when heavy rainfall submerged several roads, disrupted traffic and threw normal life out of gear.