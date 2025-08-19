Mumbai Local Train Services Suspended On Central And Harbour Lines As Torrential Rains Run Havoc

Mumbai’s local train network, often described as the city’s lifeline, was badly affected on Tuesday, Aug. 19, as heavy rainfall led to widespread disruption. Harbour Line bore the brunt, with services between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) suspended due to severe waterlogging. Central Railway Services were also badly affected due to the torrential rains, local train services between CSMT and Thane have been suspended until further notice.

In its latest update, DRM Mumbai CR posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and #Waterlogging, Mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended until further notice Shuttle service are running between Thane - Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara Station.”