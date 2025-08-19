School Holiday On August 20: Are Schools And Colleges Open Or Closed In Mumbai On Wednesday?

Schools and colleges, both public and private, will remain closed in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (August 20) as southwest monsoon mayhem continues to disrupt normal life.

The announcement of the holiday came late in the evening after the weather department forecast predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday as well.

As of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, BMC has yet to issue a circular indicating a holiday for schools in Mumbai.

The civic body, in a social media post, cautioned netizens about a fake news circulating that it has already declared a holiday. "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," it said.