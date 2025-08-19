School Holiday On August 20: Are Schools And Colleges Open Or Closed In Mumbai On Wednesday?
Amid heavy downpour, schools and colleges in Mumbai have remained shut on Monday and Tuesday. Check out whether educational institutions remain open or closed on Wednesday, Aug. 20.
Schools and colleges, both public and private, will remain closed in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (August 20) as southwest monsoon mayhem continues to disrupt normal life.
The announcement of the holiday came late in the evening after the weather department forecast predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday as well.
As of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, BMC has yet to issue a circular indicating a holiday for schools in Mumbai.
The civic body, in a social media post, cautioned netizens about a fake news circulating that it has already declared a holiday. "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," it said.
Thane School Holiday
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) posted the circular at 9:20 p.m. on X. The document is an official order from the District Collector and District Magistrate of Thane, India, concerning a holiday for educational institutions.
The notice mentioned that 'In light of the continuous heavy rainfall and the extremely difficult situation arising from it, to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that students do not face any difficulties in reaching their schools and colleges, it is necessary to declare a holiday for all government and private schools in the Thane district (primary, secondary, and higher secondary) for 20/08/2025. Therefore, as the District Collector, I hereby declare a disaster management holiday for all schools in the Thane district, including all government and private primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, municipal schools, unaided schools, and all anganwadis, Ashrams, and all colleges, as well as vocational and training centers, for 20/08/2025, as a disaster management holiday.'
Navi Mumbai, Palghar School Holiday
Earlier, the Panvel Municipal Corporation posted the circular as well, confirming holiday for schools within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Palghar Municipal Corporation also have announced a holiday for schools and colleges within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.
On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the north Konkan region, including Mumbai, as well as several areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Aug. 20.
Besides Mumbai, the alert has also been issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar. The weather department has predicted strong surface winds, reaching up to 40-50 kmph, over the region till Aug. 22.
The statement read, “Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north Konkan (including Mumbai), south Gujarat state and Madhya Maharashtra on 19th & 20th; Saurashtra & Kutch during Aug. 19 to 21. Isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan (including Mumbai) & Goa during Aug. 19 to 21.”
IMD stated that this is under the influence of depression over south interior Odisha, adding that monsoon is expected to remain active over peninsular and adjoining central India during the next two to three days.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city for Monday and Tuesday due to heavy rainfall. In several areas, waterlogging led to traffic congestion and train delays, throwing normal life out of gear in the city.
Besides educational institutions, all government and semi-government offices remained shut on Tuesday in Mumbai, while private offices and establishments were advised to consider asking their employees to work from home.
As per IMD data, the Santacruz area in the city recorded an unprecedented 817.5 mm rainfall from Aug. 16 till 2:30 PM on Aug. 19, while 315.6 mm rain was recorded in the Colaba region during the same period.
The weather office has even warned against the possibility of danger to "very old buildings and unmaintained structures" in the city as well as landslides in vulnerable areas.
On Aug. 19, Santacruz recorded 151.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM, followed by 141.5 mm in Vikhroli, 110.5 mm in Juhu, 92 mm in Byculla, 89 mm in Bandra and 29 mm in Colaba.
As many as 14 trains have been cancelled in Maharashtra, while 16 trains have been rescheduled due to heavy rains in the city.
The story will be updated when BMC issues a circular regarding school holiday on August 20.