Mumbai Rains: List Of Trains Rescheduled, Delayed And Cancelled

Those who need to travel by trains must keep checking the latest train schedule on the social media handles of the Western and Central Railways.

Due to widespread flooding in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended classes in all schools and colleges on Tuesday.

Employers in the private sector across Mumbai have been urged to permit staff to work remotely and to minimise non-essential travel.

The meteorological department has issued an advisory predicting persistent rain across the Konkan region and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

It has cautioned that several areas may experience heavy to very heavy downpours, with the possibility of isolated locations receiving exceptionally intense rainfall up to Aug. 21.