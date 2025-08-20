Mumbai Rains Update: School Holiday Declared For Tomorrow? BMC Clarifies
Check out latest updates on traffic, waterlogging and local trains, as monsoon mayhem continues in Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: CM Fadnavis Says Next 48 Hours Crucial
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 10 Dead, Hundreds Displaced
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The State Emergency Operations Center Issues Red Alert For Next 12 Hours
Mumbai Rains LIVE Update: Train Services Between Mumbai And Thane Restored After 8 Hours
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monorail Breaks Down Between Chembur And Bhakti Park
- Oldest First
Mumbai Rains Update: Check Aug. 20 Update
End Of Live Blog
The incessant downpour has brought the financial capital to its knees, it is likely that the rains will persist and therefore, so will our live coverage of it. I am Khushi Maheshwari, signing out for today. Good Night, Stay indoors, stay safe! See you soon.
Mumbai Rains Wrap Up:
Here are some notable developments that occurred on Tuesday triggered by the heavy downpour:
IMD Nowcast Issued Red Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar
350 People shifted As Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark
Central and harbour line trains were suspended
14 trains were cancelled by the Central Railway while 16 were rescheduled
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said next 48 hours crucial for Mumbai
Monorail breaks down between Chembur and Bhakti Park, over 200 passengers evacuated
Thane and Panvel declare offs for schools and colleges for Aug 20
The State Emergency Operations Center issued Red Alert for Mumbai
BMC issued clarification on school holiday for Aug 20
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BMC Issues Clarification On School Holiday For Aug 20
A fake notice that stated BMC has declared holiday for schools and colleges was floated on social media, BMC has issued a clarification and said "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms."
à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤ à¤¶à¥ à¤à¥à¤£à¤¤à¥à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025
This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.#MyBMCUpdatesâ¦ pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew
Are Schools And Colleges Shut Tomorrow As Well? Find Out
Amid heavy downpour, schools and colleges in Mumbai have remained shut on Monday and Tuesday. While BMC has not announced holiday yet, neighbouring civic bodies of Panvel Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation have declared school holidays in view of the incessant rainfall.
Read this story for more details.