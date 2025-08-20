Business NewsNationalMumbai Rains Update: School Holiday Declared For Tomorrow? BMC Clarifies
Mumbai Rains Update: School Holiday Declared For Tomorrow? BMC Clarifies

Check out latest updates on traffic, waterlogging and local trains, as monsoon mayhem continues in Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day.

20 Aug 2025, 07:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Mumbai: A train moves through a waterlogged track from Tilak Nagar to Kurla following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.(Image: PTI)
Monsoon mayhem continues in Mumbai as the city grapples with relentless downpour for the fourth consecutive day. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for today in its latest seven-day bulletin, warning of more heavy showers ahead. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced the closure of all schools and colleges for the day, while educational institutions in the suburbs will remain shut tomorrow as well.

Mumbai Rains Update: Check Aug. 20 Update

This live blog has ended. Follow our latest live blog for Aug. 20 on Mumbai rains here.


End Of Live Blog

The incessant downpour has brought the financial capital to its knees, it is likely that the rains will persist and therefore, so will our live coverage of it. I am Khushi Maheshwari, signing out for today. Good Night, Stay indoors, stay safe! See you soon.


Mumbai Rains Wrap Up:

Here are some notable developments that occurred on Tuesday triggered by the heavy downpour:

  • IMD Nowcast Issued Red Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar

  • 350 People shifted As Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark

  • Central and harbour line trains were suspended

  • 14 trains were cancelled by the Central Railway while 16 were rescheduled

  • Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said next 48 hours crucial for Mumbai

  • Monorail breaks down between Chembur and Bhakti Park, over 200 passengers evacuated

  • Thane and Panvel declare offs for schools and colleges for Aug 20

  • The State Emergency Operations Center issued Red Alert for Mumbai

  • BMC issued clarification on school holiday for Aug 20


Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BMC Issues Clarification On School Holiday For Aug 20

A fake notice that stated BMC has declared holiday for schools and colleges was floated on social media, BMC has issued a clarification and said "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms."


Are Schools And Colleges Shut Tomorrow As Well? Find Out

Amid heavy downpour, schools and colleges in Mumbai have remained shut on Monday and Tuesday. While BMC has not announced holiday yet, neighbouring civic bodies of Panvel Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation have declared school holidays in view of the incessant rainfall.

