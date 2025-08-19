Mumbai Rains Highlights: Schools To Remain Closed On August 19; IMD Changes Alert To Yellow As Rains Settle

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across several states on Monday with Maharashtra being the worst-hit where seven people lost their lives, over 200 people were stranded and five reported missing prompting authorities to deploy the Army for rescue efforts.

Multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of nearly 400 roads.

In the cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, two more bodies were recovered from the debris taking the death toll in the August 14 disaster to 63, as a search operation continued for the fifth day despite intermittent rains.