Mumbai Rains Highlights: Schools To Remain Closed On August 19; IMD Changes Alert To Yellow As Rains Settle
Mumbai Rains Highlights: From hero cops to BMC workers to waterlogged railway tracks. Here is what happened in the financial capital on Aug 18.
- Oldest First
Mumbai Rains Update: Check Aug. 19 Update
End Of Blog, But Not For Long...
Monsoon has taken its true August form in Mumbai and rains are expected to continue in full swing over the week, we will see you again soon with our live coverage of Mumbai rains! Till then stay safe, stay indoors.
Mumbai Rains Highlights:
Here is a quick wrap up of Mumbai rains on August 18:
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai
Waterlogging reported across several regions in Mumbai
Skynet AVM says rains to worsen over the next 48 hours
Mumbai receives over 170 mm rainfall in one day
Mumbai crosses monthly rainfall average in just three days
Cops rescue children from stranded school bus
Waterlogging in railway tracks
Nine flights abort landing in Mumbai
Wall collapsed in Chembur over seven huts
Local trains face up to 20-30 minutes of delay, metro runs without problem
BMC shuts schools and colleges for Aug 19, that is, Tuesday
Six lakes supplying water to Mumbai overflow
Rains LIVE: Rains Wreak Havoc Across The Sub-Continent, Maharashtra Worst Hit
Heavy rains wreaked havoc across several states on Monday with Maharashtra being the worst-hit where seven people lost their lives, over 200 people were stranded and five reported missing prompting authorities to deploy the Army for rescue efforts.
Multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of nearly 400 roads.
In the cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, two more bodies were recovered from the debris taking the death toll in the August 14 disaster to 63, as a search operation continued for the fifth day despite intermittent rains.
Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD Change Warning To Yellow
The Indian Meteorological Department has changed its warning from red to yellow for Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane as downpour settles.