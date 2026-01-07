Will Venezuelan Crisis Weigh On D-Street? Aditya Shah Bullish For Long-Term, Picks IT As 'Contra Bet'

Shah has a contra view on the Venezuelan crisis. ''It is really positive for market, as good quality oil over the next 3-5 years will be available in market which will keep crude prices in check. For an economy like India which is crude-import dependent, so it is very positive for us,'' he said.

In 2026, a lot depends on how the India-US trade deal moves. ''Not from the earnings perspective, but from a market sentiment perspective. If the deal is cracked very quickly, the market will do exceptionally well.'' he said.

''If the deal takes a lot of time, the market will be sideways. The year will depend on geopolitics and on that basis, stock prices will move. But, from a stock pickers perspective, one needs to be very stock specific,'' said Shah.

''A lot of stocks are undergoing massive corrections and those are the real opportunities to buy. I have a steady view for year, but the key upside will be the if the India-US trade deal is sealed and finally opens up,'' he said.