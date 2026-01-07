US Tells Venezuela To Cut Ties With China And Russia, ABC Says

US President Donald Trump’s administration has told Venezuela’s interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, that her government must exclusively partner with the US on oil production and favor the US when selling heavy crude, ABC reported.

The US is also demanding that Venezuela reduce its relationships with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, ABC reported citing three unnamed people familiar. ABC said that Venezuela was told to kick out the four countries and sever economic ties.

The White House did not immediately respond for a request for comment on the report.

It’s not immediately clear to what extent the US would be seeking to remove China, Russia and others from Venezuela’s economy. Any move to cut ties would represent a full political realignment for Venezuela, which has heavily relied on the quartet for economic and security stability in recent years under the governments of both Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

While senior US officials have said the US doesn’t seek to occupy Venezuela, Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he intends to play a leading role in steering its future — and that much of that future would be financed by oil revenues. The administration plans to meet with US oil companies within the next week to discuss investing in the South American nation.

Trump on Tuesday evening said Venezuela would start by sending the US as much as 50 million barrels of oil — worth upwards of $2.8 billion at current benchmark prices for West Texas Intermediate — declaring it would be sold at market price with the proceeds to benefit both countries.