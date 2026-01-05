HDFC Bank Shares Drag Nifty Down As Stock Reacts To Q3 Business Update

Shares of HDFC Bank have emerged as one of the top laggards in Nifty 50 in trade on Monday, after the lender reported business update for the third quarter of fiscal year ending 2026.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 987, accounting for a fall of 1.5%. The pressure in HDFC Bank has weighed heavily on the Nifty 50, contributing 53 points negatively.

The fall in HDFC Bank shares comes after the lender reported its Q3 business update, where both advances and deposits witnessed double-digit growth.