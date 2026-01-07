Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live Update: Nifty Near 26,100, Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Titan, Meesho Shares In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Near 26,100, Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Titan, Meesho Shares In Focus

Tata Motors PV, Titan, Jubilant FoodWorks, Lodha Developers, Godrej Consumer are among some of the stocks to watch today.

07 Jan 2026, 10:17 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nifty and Sensex open in red. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Nifty and Sensex open in red. (Source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning readers. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened lower on Wednesday extending decline for the third day. The Nifty 50 opened 0.14% lower at 26,143.10 and Sensex opened 0.52% down at 84,620.40. This comes as the Asian markets took a breather after four days of gains.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Update: Large Trade In Stock

Over 1 million shares of Vishal Mega Mart were traded via a block deal on Wednesday. The share of Vishal Mega Mart fell as much as 1.64% to Rs 129.23 apiece.


HDFC Bank Share Price Update: Large Trade In Stock

Over 3.93 million shares of HDFC Bank were traded via a block deal on Wednesday. The share of HDFC Bank fell as much as 1.55% to Rs 947.30 apiece.


Senco Gold Shares In Focus

The shares of Senco Gold rose as much as 13.93% to Rs 368.40 apiece on Wednesday, highest level since Sept. 23. It pared gains to trade 11.89% higher at Rs 361.80 apiece, as of 9:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 37.08% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25.02 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.34.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target stands at Rs 463.17 indicating an upside of 32.1%.

Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Near 26,100, Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Titan, Meesho Shares In Focus

ALSO READ

Senco Gold Shares Hit Three-Month High After Strong Q3 Update
Opinion
Senco Gold Shares Hit Three-Month High After Strong Q3 Update
Read More

Tata Tech, Tata Elxsi And KPIT Shares In Focus

Shares of both Tata Technologies, Tata Elsxi and KPIT Technologies are buzzing in trade on Wednesday after JPMorgan issued a positive call on the entire auto ER&D space, citing demand revival.

Tata Tech leads gains and has surged up to almost 5% in trade on Wednesday while both KPIT and Tata Elxsi have surged more than 3.5%.

This comes after JPMorgan issued an upgrade on both Tata Tech and Tata Elxsi from 'underweight' to 'neutral'.

Read full story here.


Nifty 50 Live Today: Meesho Shares In Focus

Shares of Meesho Ltd are in focus today as its one-month shareholder lock-in period comes to an end. This will free up as many as 109.9 million shares of Meesho, or 2% of its outstanding equity for trading.

The e-commerce player's stock is currently locked in the lower circuit at 5%, with the price at Rs 173.13 apiece.

Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Near 26,100, Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Titan, Meesho Shares In Focus

ALSO READ

Meesho Shares Stuck In Lower Circuit As Shareholder Lock-In Expires
Opinion
Meesho Shares Stuck In Lower Circuit As Shareholder Lock-In Expires
Read More



















Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT