Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Near 26,100, Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Titan, Meesho Shares In Focus
Tata Motors PV, Titan, Jubilant FoodWorks, Lodha Developers, Godrej Consumer are among some of the stocks to watch today.
- Oldest First
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Update: Large Trade In Stock
Over 1 million shares of Vishal Mega Mart were traded via a block deal on Wednesday. The share of Vishal Mega Mart fell as much as 1.64% to Rs 129.23 apiece.
HDFC Bank Share Price Update: Large Trade In Stock
Over 3.93 million shares of HDFC Bank were traded via a block deal on Wednesday. The share of HDFC Bank fell as much as 1.55% to Rs 947.30 apiece.
Senco Gold Shares In Focus
The shares of Senco Gold rose as much as 13.93% to Rs 368.40 apiece on Wednesday, highest level since Sept. 23. It pared gains to trade 11.89% higher at Rs 361.80 apiece, as of 9:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 37.08% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25.02 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.34.
Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target stands at Rs 463.17 indicating an upside of 32.1%.
Tata Tech, Tata Elxsi And KPIT Shares In Focus
Shares of both Tata Technologies, Tata Elsxi and KPIT Technologies are buzzing in trade on Wednesday after JPMorgan issued a positive call on the entire auto ER&D space, citing demand revival.
Tata Tech leads gains and has surged up to almost 5% in trade on Wednesday while both KPIT and Tata Elxsi have surged more than 3.5%.
This comes after JPMorgan issued an upgrade on both Tata Tech and Tata Elxsi from 'underweight' to 'neutral'.
Read full story here.
Nifty 50 Live Today: Meesho Shares In Focus
Shares of Meesho Ltd are in focus today as its one-month shareholder lock-in period comes to an end. This will free up as many as 109.9 million shares of Meesho, or 2% of its outstanding equity for trading.
The e-commerce player's stock is currently locked in the lower circuit at 5%, with the price at Rs 173.13 apiece.