Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Near 26,100, Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Titan, Meesho Shares In Focus

The shares of Senco Gold rose as much as 13.93% to Rs 368.40 apiece on Wednesday, highest level since Sept. 23. It pared gains to trade 11.89% higher at Rs 361.80 apiece, as of 9:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 37.08% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25.02 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.34.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target stands at Rs 463.17 indicating an upside of 32.1%.