HDFC Bank Q3 Business Update: Deposits See Double-Digit Growth

HDFC Bank Ltd. has reported growth across its key business metrics for the third quarter ended December 31, as per the lender's latest operational update.

India's largest private sector bank saw its gross advances rise by 11.9% year-on-year to Rs 28.4 lakh crore, which indicates sustained credit demand in the system.

On the lending front, the HDFC Bank's average advances for the quarter stood at Rs 28.6 lakh crore, marking a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Deposit mobilisation, meanwhile, also remained robust, with average deposits growing by 12.2% year-on-year to Rs 27.5 lakh crore while average CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits rose by 9.98% to Rs 8.9 lakh crore.