US Fed Rate Cut Guaranteed? 'Tricky Call', Says Ross Maxwell; Eyes Impact On Indian Market

The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate and monetary policy decision on Wednesday, Dec. 10, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Fed chairman Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel has cut the federal funds rate by a quarter-point twice this year to 3.75%-4.00%.

However, FOMC policymakers are now divided-than-ever over the ninth and final policy verdict for 2025. The recently-concluded US government shutdown has triggered the delay of key economic data which is otherwise vital to the Fed's policy decisions. This comes as the US economy navigates its labour market pressures and stalled growth on trade and tariff woes.

Ahead of the US Fed's policy verdict, Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead, VT Markets said in interview with NDTV Profit's Nikita Prasad that the upcoming decision is 'harder to predict' than ever before.

The expert believes that the verdict is a 'tricky call' as the 'conflicting' economic data is not enough to guarantee a rate cut. Wall Street has already priced in a rate cut, which makes markets sensitive to any policy misstep. Maxwell also eyes that easing the policy stance may be positive for Indian markets, depending upon other supportive indicators.