Union Budget 2024, Earnings, Manufacturing PMI: The Week Ahead

After another week of stellar rally, all eyes will shift to the Union Budget 2024 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. India's equity markets will also be guided by June quarter earnings and data on India's manufacturing sector.

The upcoming week will see Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. post their first-quarter earnings, setting the tone for market sentiment.

Investors are cautious ahead of Union Budget next week which will provide next set of directions to the market. Earnings season will also pick up pace which will result in stock specific actions.

"From a technical perspective, it is worth noting that Nifty has formed a ‘Shooting Star’ on a weekly time and a ‘Bearish Engulfing’ on a daily time frame at record highs. This could potentially signal a shift in the trend or a temporary pause in the current upward momentum for the Bulls of the D-Street," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.

Primary market activity will be relatively quiet, with eight SME initial public offerings and seven listing. There will be no new mainboard IPOs this week.

Globally, all eyes will be on US as its US Core PCE data is expected on Friday. The UK and Euro Zone will also be releasing its manufacturing and services PMI.