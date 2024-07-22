Union Budget 2024: Date, Time And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live?
The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to create history when she presents her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.
Sitharaman, who will turn 65 next month, was in 2019 appointed as India's first full-time woman finance minister when Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a decisive second term. Since then, she has presented six straight budgets, including an interim one in February this year.
This year will witness two budgets - an interim one in February and a full one this month. This is because an incumbent government cannot present a full Budget just before general elections. The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.
Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.
Budget 2024: Date And Time
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23 at 11 am.
Budget 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?
Viewers can watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live on NDTV Profit TV channel and NDTV Profit's official YouTube channel.
Ahead of the start of Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given their verdict in the Lok Sabha polls and now all political parties must fight together for the country for the next five years.
A day before the presentation of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Modi said the Budget will set the direction for the journey of the next five years and lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.
Speaking with the media before the start of the session, Modi also slammed the 'negative politics' of some parties and said they used Parliament's time to hide their failures.
PM Modi also hit out at opposition parties for 'trying to scuttle his voice' in Parliament in the last session, and said such a tactic has no place in democracy.
The Monsoon Session beginning July 22 will conclude on August 12.
(With PTI inputs)