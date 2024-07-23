Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Top Officials Arrives At Finance Ministry; Group Photo-Op Soon
Catch all the latest updates from the Union Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. This will be Modi 3.0 government's first budget.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Budget 2024: Timeline Of Finance Minister
The customary Budget team photo of the Finance Minister and other top officials will be taken in North Block at 9:00 a.m.
The minister will reach the president's residence along with her team, at 9:10 a.m. to present the budget. Then, she will head to Parliament at 9:45 a.m. A cabinet meeting will be held there at 10:15 a.m.
The budget will be presented at 11:00 a.m.
Exit Poll Probe Reveals 21 Mutual Funds, 27 FPIs, 7 Retail Investors And A PMS Amongst Largest Sellers
Budget 2024: Sitharaman Arrives At Finance Ministry
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Ministry of Finance. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and other top officials are also present.
#NirmalaSitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry ahead of #Budget2024.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) July 23, 2024
Read all updates: https://t.co/bpBUgilf5O pic.twitter.com/z6aftcnNdG
Budget 2024: Sitharaman Leaves For North Block
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence. She will present the Union Budget today at the Parliament.
Meanwhile, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran arrived at Ministry of Finance, ahead of Union Budget presentation.
Ahead Of Budget 2024: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 24,500
At 8:30 a.m., the GIFT Nifty was trading 5 points, or 0.01%, higher at 24,540.00.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 24,500; Bajaj Finance, HUL, ICICI Securities In Focus On Budget Day
Budget 2024: Key Numbers To Watch Out For
Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal is 5.1% as projected in the Interim Budget in February, against 5.8% in the last fiscal year. The full Budget is expected to provide better-than-earlier projections as there has been tax buoyancy. The government has projected fiscal deficit at 4.5% of the GDP in FY26.
Capital Expenditure: The government's planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at Rs 11.1 lakh crore, higher than Rs 9.5 lakh crore in the last fiscal year. The government has been pushing infrastructure creation and also incentivising states to step up capex.
Tax Revenue: The Interim Budget had pegged gross tax revenue at Rs 38.31 lakh crore for 2024-25, an 11.46% growth over the last fiscal. This includes Rs 21.99 lakh crore estimated to come from direct taxes (personal income tax + corporate tax), and Rs 16.22 lakh crore from indirect taxes (customs + excise duty + GST).
GST: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in 2024-25 is estimated to rise to Rs 10.68 lakh crore, an increase of 11.6%. The tax revenue figures will have to be watched out for in the final Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Borrowing: The government's gross borrowing Budget was Rs 14.13 lakh crore in the current financial year as per the Interim Budget. The government borrows from the market to fund its fiscal deficit. The borrowing number will be watched by the market, especially on the back of more-than-expected dividend from the RBI and financial institutions.
Nominal GDP: India's nominal GDP growth (real GDP plus inflation) in the current fiscal year is estimated to be 10.5% to Rs 327.7 trillion as per the Interim Budget. In view of expected normal monsoon, improvement in revenue collections and pick up in rural consumption, is expected that there could be upward revision in growth estimate. Real GDP growth in current fiscal is projected at 7.2%, as per the RBI.
Dividend: The interim Budget had projected Rs 1.02 lakh crore from RBI and financial institutions. This will be revised upwards as the RBI has already made surplus transfer of Rs 2.11 lakh crore earlier in May.
At the same time, Rs 43,000 crore expected to be garnered from CPSEs.
Spotlight would also be on spending on key schemes, like NREGA, as well as key sectors like health and education.
(With PTI inputs)
Budget 2024: Process In Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government, for the year 2024–25 in the Rajya Sabha. She will table the Budget one hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.
The minister will also lay on the Table, under subsection (1) of Section 3 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the following papers:
(i) Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement;
(ii) Macro-Economic Framework Statement.
Sitharaman will further lay on the table, statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature).
Budget 2024: Stocks On Markets' Radar From Key Sectors
As India’s Finance Minister unveils the Union Budget, all eyes will be on key sectors and themes like infrastructure, consumption and public sector companies. Additionally, market watchers expect that this might propel the equity benchmarks to surpass its landmark levels.
Investors have already begun adjusting their positions in the equity market, as the 10-day volatility of key indices is seeing mild upticks going into the budget announcement. Market swings are expected to rise amid these circumstances, especially with the quarterly earnings that recently began with the information technology majors.
Click here to read the whole story.
Budget 2024: State Of Government Capex So Far
According to the Economic Survey, capital expenditure of the Union Government increased 2.2 times from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2024, and that of state governments increased by 2.1 times.
It must be noted that the infrastructure push of the government has led to a rise in capex, the Survey noted.
If one were to see the breakup of this, the gross budgetary support to railways and National Highway Authority of India increased from 36.4% in March 2021 to 42.9% in March 2024.
Click here to read the whole story.
Economic Survey 2024 Projects 6.5-7% GDP Growth
India's real gross domestic product growth is estimated at 6.5-7% for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, according to the latest economic survey report. "The survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7%, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side," the report said.
Domestic growth drivers have supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance, the survey said, adding that improved balance sheets will help the private sector cater to strong investment demand.
However, private capital formation after good growth in the last three years may turn slightly more cautious because of fears of cheaper imports from countries that have excess capacity, the survey said.
Click here to read the whole story.
Union Budget Trivia
Here are nine important facts about the Union Budget and its historical context in independent India:
1. First Budget: The inaugural Union Budget of independent India was presented on November 26, 1947, by the nation's first finance minister, RK Shanmukham Chetty.
2. Most Budgets Presented: Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets, totalling 10 during his tenure as Finance Minister under Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
3. Second Highest Number Of Budgets: P Chidambaram, former finance minister, presented the budget on nine occasions, spanning various governments and economic contexts.
4. Third Highest Number Of Budgets: Pranab Mukherjee, another former finance minister, presented eight budgets during his tenure, including five consecutive ones from 2009 to 2012.
5. Manmohan Singh's Tenure: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his economic reforms, presented five consecutive budgets between 1991 and 1995.
6. Longest Budget Speech: Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech, lasting two hours and forty minutes during her presentation on February 1, 2020.
7. Shortest Budget Speech: The shortest interim Budget speech was delivered by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977, totalling just 800 words.
8. Timing Change: Traditionally presented at 5 p.m. on the last day of February to align with colonial-era practices, the Budget timing was changed to 11 am in 1999 during Yashwant Sinha's tenure as finance minister.
9. Shift to February 1: In 2017, the Budget presentation date was shifted to February 1 to expedite the parliamentary approval process and facilitate budget implementation from the start of the fiscal year on April 1.
Union Budget 2024: Key Terms And Concepts
Gross Domestic Product
GDP represents the total market value of all goods and services produced within the country in a specified period. It serves as a crucial indicator of the country's economic health and standard of living.
Inflation
Inflation denotes the rate at which the general price level of goods and services rises, leading to a decrease in the purchasing power of a nation's currency. It is closely monitored by policymakers to ensure economic stability.
Fiscal Consolidation
This policy aims at reducing government deficits and controlling the accumulation of debt, thereby fostering fiscal discipline.
Fiscal Deficit
When a government's expenditures exceed its revenues, excluding borrowings, it results in a fiscal deficit. This deficit, if not managed effectively, can lead to economic instability.
Revenue Deficit
A situation where actual revenues fall short of expected revenues, leading to a deficit when expenditures exceed the available revenue.
Government Borrowing
The funds borrowed by the government to finance its expenditures and investments in public services and infrastructure.
Disinvestment
The strategic sale or liquidation of government assets or subsidiaries, aimed at optimizing returns on investments.
Gross Fixed Capital Formation
The total value of investments in fixed assets such as buildings, machinery, and infrastructure, excluding land sales.
Monetary Policy
Controlled by the Reserve Bank of India, it regulates the money supply and interest rates to achieve economic stability and growth.
Fiscal Policy
The government's use of taxation and spending to influence economic conditions, often working in conjunction with monetary policy.
Purchasing Power Parity
A theory that adjusts exchange rates between countries to account for differences in purchasing power, ensuring fair comparisons of living standards.
Value Added Tax
A consumption tax levied on the value added to a product at each stage of its production and distribution.
Goods and Services Tax
An upcoming comprehensive indirect tax that aims to replace multiple state and central taxes to streamline the taxation system.
Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman's Seventh In A Row
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh Union Budget today. She was first appointed to her job by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 after the BJP's return to power.
Sitharaman retained her role in the third Modi government, as did all of the other top ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar.
Before her, the finance ministry was led by the late Arun Jaitley in the first Modi government.
Sitharaman presented the budget in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and the interim budget in February this year—adhering to the protocol that restricts a full Budget announcement just before general elections.
Union Budget 2024 To Be Tabled Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Tiuesday. This will be the first budget after the Narendra Modi government won its third term and Sitharaman's seventh presentation in a row. It will be tabled in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 a.m.
The budget comes six months after the government passed an interim spending bill in February, as per convention, before the Lok Sabha election in summer.
The National Democratic Alliance returned to power in June with a reduced majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party is reliant on allies in Parliament to pass legislation.