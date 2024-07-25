RNFI Services IPO Allotment; Guide To Check Status On Skyline Financial Services Provided Here
RNFI Services IPO received a tremendous response from the investors which saw the SME IPO conclude its bidding with an oversubscription of more than 221 times at the end of day 3.
The issue was subscribed 221.49 times on Wednesday, July 24 at 07:00 p.m. as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh, led by Non-Institutional Buyers with 513.31 times. The overall subscription is as follows:
Non-Institutional Buyers: 513.31 times.
Retail Investors: 142.62 times.
Qualified Institutions: 140.66 times.
Anchor Investors: 1 time.
The biddin for the RNFI Services IPO, which started on July 22, has concluded on July 24. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 67.44 lakh shares, raising Rs 70.81 crore. The price band for the shares was set between Rs 98 and Rs 105 each, with a minimum application lot size of 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 126,000 for retail investors.
RNFI Services IPO Allotment: When and where to check?
The allotment for RNFI Services IPO will be finalised on Thursday, July 25. Investors can check RNFI Services IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
Investors who bid for the IPO can follow the step-by-step guide given below to check their share allocation status.
How to check RNFI Services IPO allotment status on skylinerta.com
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select "RNFI Services Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
RNFI Services IPO Listing Date
Shares of RNFI Services Limited are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, July 29.
RNFI Services IPO: Issue details
IPO Open Date: Monday, July 22
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, July 24
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, July 25
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, July 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, July 26
Listing Date: Monday, July 29
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price Band: Rs 98-105 per share
Lot Size: 1200 shares
Total Issue Size: Rs 70.81 crore.
Listing at: NSE SME
About RNFI Services Limited
Founded in 2015, RNFI Services Limited is a financial technology company providing banking, digital, and government-to-citizen services across India. Its services include:
Business correspondent services
Non-business correspondent services
Money changing
Insurance broking
As of July 2024, RNFI partners with eleven financial institutions processes over 115 lakh transactions monthly, and operates in 28 states and 5 Union territories with over 360,000 partners. The company offers services like Domestic Money Transfer, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Micro ATM, and e-KYC for prepaid cards. RNFI employs 1,405 people, driving its growth and success.