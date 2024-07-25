RNFI Services IPO Allotment; Guide To Check Status On Skyline Financial Services Provided Here

RNFI Services IPO received a tremendous response from the investors which saw the SME IPO conclude its bidding with an oversubscription of more than 221 times at the end of day 3.

The issue was subscribed 221.49 times on Wednesday, July 24 at 07:00 p.m. as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh, led by Non-Institutional Buyers with 513.31 times. The overall subscription is as follows:

Non-Institutional Buyers: 513.31 times.

Retail Investors: 142.62 times.

Qualified Institutions: 140.66 times.

Anchor Investors: 1 time.

The biddin for the RNFI Services IPO, which started on July 22, has concluded on July 24. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 67.44 lakh shares, raising Rs 70.81 crore. The price band for the shares was set between Rs 98 and Rs 105 each, with a minimum application lot size of 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 126,000 for retail investors.