Stocks To Watch: UltraTech Cement, BHEL, NHPC, Dr Reddy's Labs, LIC, Zydus Lifesciences
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
UltraTech Cement Ltd. will be in focus during Thursday trade after the company's changes at its unit resulted in additional production capacity of 2.4 mtpa, taking total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity to 140.8 mtpa.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Adani Power, while NHPC Ltd. approved plans to borrow Rs 6,100 crore from the market in tranches for FY25.
India's benchmark stock indices recouped from loss to gain on Wednesday, tracking recovery in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 143.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,147.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 526.02 points, or 0.73%, up at 72,996.31.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,170 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,198 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian currency weakened by 9 paise to close at 83.38 against the U.S. dollar.
A renewed bout of volatility gripped U.S. stocks in the final stretch of a quarter that saw the market surge almost 10%, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.29% and 0.03%, respectively, as on 12:39 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.61%.
Brent crude was trading 0.46% lower at $85.85 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.62% at $2,192.28 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
UltraTech Cement: During the course of its capacity expansion programs, the company had identified opportunities for debottlenecking across various locations, including its wholly-owned subsidiary. Some of these have since been completed and stabilized resulting in additional production capacity of 2.4 mtpa. The total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 140.8 mtpa. It will acquire 26% stake in O2 Renewable Energy for Rs 15.7 crore.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Adani Power for setting up a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh.
NHPC: The board approved plans to borrow Rs 6,100 crore from the market in tranches for FY25. It also gave in-principle approval for closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric in Manipur, subject to the government approval.
Dr Reddy's Labs: The drugmaker entered into exclusive distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India to promote and distribute the vaccine brands of SHIPL including well-established paediatric and adult vaccines, in India.
LIC: The insurer has filed appeals before tax authorities in Ahmedabad and Bangalore on certain GST demands.
Tata Elxsi: The company and Dräger, a global leader in medical and safety technology, have announced a collaboration to advance critical care innovation in India.
GOCL Corp: The company entered into an MoU with Squarespace lnfra City, Hyderabad for monetization of approx. 264.50 acres of land situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company's Rs 250-crore QIP saw participation of Samena Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.
Balmer Lawrie & Company: The company will set up a free trade warehousing zone in Special Economic Zone of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority near Mumbai on a land parcel of approx 15 acre and invest Rs 230 crore.
REC: The company approved Rs 1.6 lakh crore market borrowing plan for FY25 through different instruments.
Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA conducted an inspection at the SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant at Ahmedabad closed with 4 observations.
Cyient: The company announced a strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a German original equipment manufacturer, on the detailed design for manufacturing of the rear fuselage section for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop aircraft.
SRF: The company has given Rs 190 crore corporate guarantees on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary SRF Industries (Thailand).
Himatsingka: The company has made further investment of Rs 16.64 crore in unit Himatsingka Holdings NA Inc.
Exide Industries: The company invested Rs 34.99 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions on rights basis. With this investment, the total investment stands at Rs 2,000 crore.
Shiva Cement: The board approved issuance of shares worth Rs 400 crore by way of a rights issue.
Blue Dart: The company introduced 20-hour delivery service to GIFT City from major metros through fleet of 8 Boeing aircraft.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company will acquire 45% stake in Span Across IT Solutions for Rs 24.75 crore to enter new segment of employee related business.
Info Edge: The company has agreed to invest Rs 30 crore in unit Naukri Internet Services.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company has invested Rs 18 crore in arm Aditya Birla Capital Digital.
IPO Offering
SRM Contractors: The Rs 130.2-crore issue was subscribed 17.42 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (45.51 times), retail investors (13.94 times), and institutional investors (2.41 times).
Block Deals
Samhi Hotels: Blue Chandra sold 1.01 crore shares (4.67%), TT Asia-Pacific Equity Fund bought 82.82 lakh shares (3.79%), Societe Generale bought 11.51 lakh shares (0.53%), Dnb Fund - Asian Small Cap bought 3.94 lakh shares (0.18%), and Dnb Fund - India bought 3.44 lakh shares (0.16%) at Rs 206.1 apiece.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 8.1 lakh shares (0.79%), Sunil Chandra Kondapally sold 5.1 lakh shares (0.49%), and Surendranath Reddy Sura sold 3 lakh shares (0.29%) at Rs 630 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Aster DM Healthcare: Olympus Capital Asia Investments sold 3.81 crore shares (7.64%) at Rs 405.02 apiece. Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 1.03 crore shares (2.07%) at Rs 405 apiece, SBI Mutual Fund bought 76.91 lakh shares (1.53%) at Rs 405 apiece, Olympus Capital Asia Investments Limited sold 60.74 lakh shares (1.21%) at Rs 406.72 apiece, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 82.71 lakh shares (1.64%) at Rs 405 apiece, Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 49.66 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 405 apiece, Olympus Acf Pte Ltd sold 45.59 lakh shares (0.91%) at Rs 405 apiece.
CDSL: Standard Chartered Bank sold 75 lakh shares (7.17%) at Rs 1,688.64 apiece.
GMR Power & Urban Infra: Setu Securities sold 31.03 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 44.75 apiece.
TVS Holdings: Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 2.02 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 8,138.9 apiece, VS Trust bought 2.02 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 8,138.9 apiece.
Ethos: KDDL sold 4.05 lakh shares (1.73%) at Rs 2,499.8 apiece, Invesco Mutual Fund bought 3.07 lakh shares (1.31%) at Rs 2,500.05 apiece.
Aditya Vision: Rashi Vardhan sold 2 lakh shares (1.66%) at Rs 3,400 apiece, Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 2.73 lakh shares (2.26%) at Rs 3,400 apiece, Sunita Sinha sold 0.81 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 3,400 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Sunflower Broking bought 74.31 lakh shares (1.46%) at Rs 13.8 apiece.
Subex: Ashapura Commodities bought 36.81 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 29.99 apiece.
Sunteck Realty: Jaliyan Commodity bought 7.76 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 400.05 apiece.
Zee: Ppfas Mutual Fund bought 62.22 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 141.44 apiece.
Insider Trades
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: Promoter Robust Marketing Services bought 31,000 shares on March 20.
Pennar Industries: Promoter Aditya Narsing Rao bought 15,800 shares on March 26.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy created a pledge for 70,000 shares on March 26.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Jyoti CNC Automation.
Ex/special Dividend: Aditya Vision.
Ex/Dividend: Crisil.
Ex/Stock Split: Persistent Systems.
Ex/Interim dividend: Housing & Urban Development Corp.
Ex/record Interim Dividend: REC, R Systems International, SBI Cards and Payment Services.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Skipper.
Who's Meeting Whom
Saregama: To meet investors and analysts on April 5.
Sigachi Industries: To meet investors and analysts on March 30.
Mrs Bector Foods: To meet investors and analysts on April 2, 3 and 9.
Azad Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on April 2.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 0.48% to 22,088.55 at a premium of 43.4 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 23.1%.
Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.27% to 46,717.55 at a premium of 438.3 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 27.2%.
Nifty Options March 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options April 3 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,700.
Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper, Zee.
Research Reports
IT Q4 Results Preview - Weak FY24 Exit, A Weak FY25 Start Could Pressure Consensus Estimates: Nirmal Bang
Sastasundar Ventures - Balancing Growth, Efficiency Optimally; Systematix Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Sumitomo Chemical - Nirmal Bang Upgrades To A Buy On Revival In Crop Protection Chemicals
Bharat Electronics - Multiple Levers In Place To Fuel Growth; Anand Rathi Re-Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Shree Cement - Expanding Footprint Largely In Existing Markets: Motilal Oswal
Info Edge- Green Shoots Visible In Hiring Data; Zomato’s Outperformance Is Not Yet Priced In: ICICI Securities
Indraprastha Gas - CNG Strength Counters EV Threat: HDFC Securities
Balaji Amines - Dimethyl Ether Can Be A Game Changer: Prabhudas Lilladher